One person was injured in a garage fire in the Česma settlement in Banja Luka.

Source: Banjaluka Fire Brigade

The fire broke out today around 16:10 in Petra Veliki Street, the Fire and Rescue Brigade of Banjaluka announced.

As they announced, there were seven firefighters on the intervention who went to the field with three vehicles.

So far, it is not known who was injured, and judging by the photos published by the Banja Luka firefighters, the car that was in the garage was completely burned.

