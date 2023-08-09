Fire in France in a residence for the disabled: deaths feared

A fire, according to the French media, broke out in the early hours of the morning in a cottage of about 500 square meters which offers accommodation for adults with slight disabilities, not far from the city of Colmar. Alerted this morning at 6:30, 76 firefighters were busy putting out the flames while the Prefecture mobilized at least 40 units of the local gendarmerie.

The victims of the fire in the residence for the disabled in Wintzenheim, in Alsace are 11. Nathalie Kielwasser, assistant prosecutor of the Republic of Colmar says it, according to French media reports. Kielwasser confirmed that the people who were on the ground floor of the structure “are all alive, and five people upstairs managed” to escape. “The other eleven are dead,” she confirmed. The French premier, Elisabeth Borne, who went to the scene, said that it is “a tragedy that affects us all”. “It is too early to draw lessons from this tragedy, an investigation is underway.”

«Thanks to our security forces and our mobilized emergency services» was the tweet of President Emmanuel Macron.

