Serbia’s national team playmaker Ognjen Jaramaz had to be rushed to the hospital in Milan because he got appendicitis before the match with Olimpija.

Serbian national team player Ognjen Jaramaz missed Bayern’s match with Olimpia Milan due to health problems that turned out to be much more serious than it seemed at first. In the end, Bayern was defeated without him in Milan, and after the game it was revealed that the playmaker actually had appendicitis.

We would like to thank the entire organization of Olimpia Milan for their help regarding Ognjen Jaramaz’s medical problem. Thank you guys so much“, said Bayern in a short address.

The Serbian basketball player was hospitalized in Milan before the match, and for now it is not known whether he will need surgery and how many matches he will have to miss because of these problems. This season, he played 23 matches in the Euroleague for Bayern, of which he was a starter in five matches. He averaged 6.5 points with 1.6 assists and 1.2 rebounds per match, and his best game was against his former club Partizan when he scored 14 points.

