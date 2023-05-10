Firefighting plan starts in Sicily, Pagana: one hundred new vehicles ready

by gds.it – ​​2 minutes ago

“The fire plan of the Sicilian Region is in force and will expire in December 2023, the planned activities have already started, but the regional government is working to update it already six months in advance”. The…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The fire-fighting plan in Sicily, Pagana takes off: one hundred new vehicles are ready, it appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it”.