MotoGP, French GP at Le Mans: Michelin ready for the rain

The track of Le Mans it develops on 4185 meters, has a starting straight which is actually little more than a very fast bend and has various altitude variations. The French layout represents the house grand prix for Michelina competition in which the rain tyres are often called into question. The single supplier will bring three symmetrical slicks at the front and two asymmetrical -soft and medium- at the rearwith harder right shoulder. For rain tyres, however, the two options available will be asymmetrical both front and rear.

Super Ducati at Le Mans

In the last three years the Desmosedicis have dominated, winning two wet grands prix with Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller, but also showing its superiority on dry roads. In the last edition Bastianini and the Australian scored a double with the bikes from Bologna, and there would have been a Ducati monopoly on the podium if Pecco hadn’t slipped. The world champion holds both records: the best lap ever, which corresponds to the 2022 pole in 1’30″450 and the best lap in the race set in 1’31″778.

The debut of the MotoE

At Le Mans will also make its debut during the season MotoEwith motorcycles supplied by Ducati e dedicated Michelin tyres. The use of recycled and eco-sustainable material is extensive, with a share that varies from 34 per cent of the front to 52 per cent of the rear. In the pre-season tests, the times have already dropped by about three seconds compared to 2022.

