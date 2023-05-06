five burnt workers, one seriously at the Niguarda hospital in Milan

The roar, the screams. And of five injured, one of which in serious conditionthe balance sheet of the accident that occurred on Friday within the shed of the Trade Broker, foundry located in via Trieste in San Vito, a hamlet of Casalbuttano, in the Cremona area. Around 3 pm, a cylinder used to pressurize the aluminum die-casting machine exploded.

A 48-year-old worker from Brescia was transported by helicopter to the burns and reconstructive plastic surgery center of the Niguarda of Milan. A 67-year-old from Cremona and a 38-year-old from India are also in serious condition, both taken by air ambulance to the Burn Center of the Parma hospital. On the other hand, a 39-year-old and a 38-year-old of Indian nationality, residing in the province, are hospitalized in the Maggiore hospital in Cremona.

Based on what the carabinieri of the Casalbuttano station reconstructed, who immediately intervened at the foundry together with the technicians of the Ats Val Padana and the firefighters, the explosion would also have involved some pipes. The incandescent oil and the metal pieces hit the workers. The force of the explosion also caused damage to part of the ceiling of the company’s shed. On the serious injury it was opened a file.

The foundry was seized to allow investigations to be carried out. "I was out with the dog when I heard noises that almost sounded like fireworks ¬ said the mayor Gian Pietro Garoli -. Ascertaining what happened and whether or not there are faults is the task of the police. What I can say is that this company has been in the area for about ten years and melts aluminum to transform it into small objects. There had never been an accident before today."

Not even a week ago on the occasion of May 1st, the unions had commented on the latest data on accidents at work in the province, which decreased by about 18%: «We must not let our guard down – they had highlighted -. Worker health and safety must be the priority in all companies. Attention and commitment must not be slackened in the slightest».

