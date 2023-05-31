FLIBCO.COM From Turin to the airport in 25 minutes. The service will be active from June 15th – Companies

One year after its Italian debut, the company specializing in airport transport, Flibco.com, opens the sale of tickets for a new connection which, starting from 15 June, will link the city of Turin to its airport.

This new service, able to offer travel tickets at convenient prices, intends to facilitate both Turinese people going to Turin Airport and passengers who need to reach the Piedmontese capital from the airport, and expresses Flibco.com’s willingness to invest in the Italian market of airport connections.

Twenty five minutes. This is the expected travel time and it is also the aspect on which Flibco.com focuses the most to differentiate itself from the competition. The connection from Turin city to the airport will be operational from 3:30 in the morning until midnight, with a frequency of one journey every half hour, on weekdays and on holidays. The tickets, on sale from today, have extremely competitive prices, which range, for online sale, from 6.99 euros for a single journey to 9.98 euros for a round trip.

Purchasable not only through the website www.flibco.com or the smartphone app but also at the dedicated desk at the airport (available from 15 June), official retailers or on board the shuttles, the tickets allow you to travel on modern and comfortable buses, equipped with free Wi-Fi, USB sockets, ample legroom and luggage space, as well as platforms to facilitate access for people with reduced mobility.

The stops will be strategically placed to ensure easy access to the service. In particular, the bus stop in the city will be located at the Corso Vittorio Emanuele II 131 bus station, in front of the Palagiustizia, while at the airport it will be a few meters from the arrivals exit.

Furthermore, on the strength of the excellent result obtained from last year’s launch, Flibco.com has chosen to invest again in the Italian market and in the city of Turin, envisaging, over the next 3 years, an investment of 6,000,000 euros for the development and the management of this service, which will also allow the creation of at least 30 new jobs, and for the operational and administrative management of this airport transport solution.

And possible future connections to other Piedmontese and Valle d’Aosta cities are already being studied, which will be activated as soon as possible with the aim of increasing the accessibility of Turin airport for residents and tourists.