A company aircraft Qantasa boeing 737 departing from New Zealand and bound for Sydney, sent a mayday, a distress call, while flying over the Pacific Ocean. It would be – according to airport sources – a failure of one of the two engines. On board there would be more than 100 people.

Flight radar data showed, according to local media, that the aircraft has lost altitude and speed less than an hour after takeoff. Mobilize emergency crews: Sydney airport has fire, police and medical personnel as a precautionary measure.

A mayday call is issued when a flight is in serious and imminent danger and requires immediate assistance. Qantas has not made any statements at the moment.