In an operation, the National Police captured Andrés Eduardo Pedrozo Bravo, 43, accused of brutally assaulting his then sentimental partner with a knife in a house in Pelaya, Cesar.

Pedrozo Bravo was located in the Gaitán neighborhood of that same municipality by a court order issued for the crime of attempted femicide.

According to the authorities, Pedrozo attacked the 38-year-old woman with a knife in an argument they had in the presence of other relatives.

The woman suffered injuries to her left eye, right ear and left breast, for which she remained for many days in a delicate state of health in a care center.

Thus, Andrés Eduardo Pedrozo will be presented by the Prosecutor’s Office to the preliminary hearings for legalization of capture, imputation of charges and imposition of an insurance measure.

