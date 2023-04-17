The Spanish Church “confesses its sin”

From the Spanish Episcopal Conference they have transmitted their “humble and sincere request for forgiveness to the victims” of sexual abuse.

The Spanish bishops have offered to “lead” the fight against pedophilia in all areas of society and have apologized for this “great sin”, which affects “one in five children in Europe,” reports Europa Press.

During the inaugural address of the Plenary Assembly of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE), which is being held this week in Madrid, Juan José Omella, Cardinal Archbishop of Barcelona and President of the CEE, lamented that, “without shying away from one’s own responsibilities» of the Catholic Church, «for the moment this painful question is not addressed in its global dimension and that we insist on analyzing this drama exclusively in the sphere of the Church».

“The Church confesses its sin, but denounces that this same fact, which affects many other sectors of society, is not exposed, in order to seek together a solution that covers the full extent of this social problem,” he indicated. Thus, the cardinal has reiterated his “humble and sincere request for forgiveness from the victims” and has assured that “The Church in Spain is committed to the protection of minors and the prevention of sexual abuse committedboth within the framework of their activity and in the whole of society”.

In this regard, he has said that “it is not enough to ask for forgiveness” for “that great sin” and has assured that they will “continue to collaborate with the judges, the Prosecutor’s Office and the ombudsman, providing all the information” that they have. Likewise, he has highlighted the work they are doing through the 202 offices for receiving complaints of abuse in dioceses and religious congregations.