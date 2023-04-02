The unpublished photo of Mara Cifuentes when she was a child

Mara Cifuentes surprised his followers. The model, who is quite active on social networks, shared a publication with which she left more than one breathless.

Through her Instagram account, the woman who became famous for her participation in a Caracol reality show published a story in which she showed what she looked like as a child, with which she perplexed several of her fans.

“Look at my hair, I painted it, it was very frizzy,” he said Mara Cifuentes on their social networks.

Despite the fact that the post was shared on his Instagram stories, it quickly went viral because many captured the moment and shared it on their social networks.

The confessions of Mara Cifuentes

Mara Cifuentes She is a trans model who became famous for her participation in the Caracol Televisión reality show: ‘La Agencia: Batalla de Modelos’, however, she did not win the competition.

Since then, she became a lawyer for the rights and visibility of the LGBTI+ community in Colombia, likewise, she has participated in several national campaigns and catwalks.

However, a couple of days ago, the woman from Antioquia left her followers on Instagram, which are more than 1 million, very concerned. It turns out that she shared several images in which she appeared from a clinic, however, she stressed that the worst was over.

Hours later, Mara Cifuentes was encouraged to tell the sad and terrifying thing she had been going through in recent years, she did so through her stories.

the antioquena told that they had held her against her will in a clinic in Medellínshe was very affected and upset because, for the sake of her life, she was not allowed to leave the establishment.

“I’m locked in this clinic against my will because I don’t want to be here. My toxicologist gave the order last night not to let me out because they had to do some testsbut they already did them and he has not arrived because he has his job and his life, but I also have them and I need to get out of here, please, “said Cifuentes.

Later, the celebrity opened up about several problems that have afflicted her during her life, her physical appearance, problems with her parents and above all, she emphasized the bad past she has had with love.

Mara Cifuentes’ story became more complicated when she opened up about her drug addiction, something that was marked after a strong argument with her ex-boyfriend Camilo:

“Up to this point in my story I had not slept in several months, because I tried the tusi in December 2020 with Camilo and I became addicted since thenUp to this point in the story I am already very crazy, my behavior changed a lot, I was another person, I was very skinny and acting strange, I do not blame Camilo because he no longer kissed me.

The paisa mentioned to Internet users that the abuse of these substances led her to be too thin, something that left her loved ones and admirers very concerned, who constantly let her know on their social networks.

“I was skinnier, people told me that all the time. I received all kinds of comments. Like, for example, finished; What happened?; She was better before or she is not pretty anymore, ”Cifuentes shared.

Later, the famous recalled when she was at a party accompanied by her ex-boyfriend, she was very irritated because she had not been able to sleep for several days and was constantly using drugs, so she asked them to leave the place.

“When I got up, I got up very aggressive and I started to hurt Camiloto ask for his cell phone to see the conversation with Camilita -Camilo’s other girlfriend, his ex-partner- I saw the cell phone and I wanted to throw myself off the balcony of his apartment, but Camilo saved me”.

To conclude, Mara mentioned that it was Camio who sleepily took her to a rehab clinic, while she was under the influence of marijuana mixed with a much stronger substance.

“They made me sign a document in that state allowing my entry… they left me locked up there. I was rehabilitating and it helped me a lot, I started to gain weight and recover my mind”, concluded Mara Cifuentes.