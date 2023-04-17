Sapphiros Receives $11 Million from NIH RADx® Tech to Develop a…

Sapphires

Sapphiros, a platform company dedicated to building the next generation of consumer diagnostics technologies, is proud to announce that it has been selected by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx®) technology program to deliver a powerful to develop an over-the-counter multiplex respiratory molecular diagnostic test that can rapidly detect RSV, influenza A, influenza B and COVID-19 in a single test.

Sapphiros has been awarded $11.1 million to complete the first work program combining proprietary isothermal molecular chemistry, proprietary high volume conductive inks, printed electronics and sensor technologies. These features are designed to deliver low-cost, easy-to-use, and fast-to-deploy diagnostic tests. Following the successful completion of this initial work program, Sapphiros will consider further support and funding.

“This is a significant milestone for our company and further validation of Sapphiros’ unique and transformative technologies that combine to create one of the most innovative diagnostic products. We are honored to play an important role in developing a platform that has an immediate impact on improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs, while enabling rapid response to future biosecurity threats and pandemics,” said Mark Gladwell, Managing Director of Sapphiros .

This project has been funded in part with federal funding from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services under contract number 75N92023D00001.

Sapphiros, backed by KKR and Neoenta, is a private consumer diagnostics company. Sapphiros’ portfolio of services and technologies includes novel sampling methods, next-generation diagnostics, computational biology and printed electronics that make it easier for consumers worldwide to access important diagnostic results. Knowing Now Moves Us™

The RADx® Tech/ATP programs are components of the NIH’s overarching RADx initiative to accelerate innovation in the development, commercialization, and implementation of technologies for COVID-19 testing. The RADx-Tech/ATP innovation funnel was designed to reduce the typical timeline for technology development from years to just months. This was achieved through the parallel use of teams of experts who addressed the technical, regulatory, clinical and commercial requirements. Launched on April 29, 2020, the RADx programs have been able to validate, de-risk, scale and manufacture novel tests through Fall 2020 through a seamless pipeline.

