Floating anti-migrant wall, the US against Texas: the case risks ending up in court

NEW YORK. The USA against Texas: the Biden administration disputes the state on the border with Mexico and the new floating wall, built to stop migrants. The Justice Department is threatening to sue Texas for using a floating barrier on the Rio Grande to stop illegal immigrants. “We have the authority to defend our border. We have told the Biden administration this multiple times in detailed letters, including one I delivered in person earlier this year,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott replied.

The barrier consists of large orange buoys and will cover approximately 305 meters of the river. “We will continue to use every means to protect Texans, Americans and migrants who risk their lives. See you in court,” Abbott added. “Texas’s actions violate federal law, raise humanitarian fears, and present a serious risk to public safety and the environment,” the Justice Department noted.

