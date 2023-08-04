Floods and landslides in Slovenia: “In one day the amount of rain in a month”

0
Heavy rains have caused floods and landslides in parts of Slovenia, blocking roads and bridges, flooding buildings and forcing the evacuation of citizens. The Slovenian Environment Agency has raised the weather alert to its highest level after, in the space of 24 hours, an amount of rain equal to that of a month fell in the northern, north-western and central areas of the country.
