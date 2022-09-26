World Floods in Honduras kill at least 13 by admin September 26, 2022 September 26, 2022 Floods in Honduras kill at least 13 /csr-component/config/gallery/index.js sports.huanqiu.com 49o6yUXF1ne<a data-ail="550822" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.comgalleryFloods in Honduras kill at least 13/e3pmh22ph/e3pn6efsl</p> <article> <section data-type="gallery"><i class="pic-con"><img src="https://rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/01cc43e21ba304a6e72722349402514au5.jpg?w=1260" data-alt="On September 25, 2022, local time, in El Progreso, Honduras, rescuers help evacuated residents affected by flooding. Honduras declared a red alert for the northwest as torrential rains caused rivers to overflow. Last week, torrential rains in the Honduran capital killed at least 13 people and destroyed more than 200 homes by landslides. 