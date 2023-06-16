Floods in Serbia state of emergency in 35 cities and municipalities | Info

The water washed away the bridge on the Ibar highway in the town of Adrani near Kraljevo, so that part of the highway to Čačak is interrupted.

The struggle with overflowing rivers and streams and the problems brought by torrents does not stop. Firefighters and rescuers are on the ground all over Serbia. A state of emergency was declared in 35 cities and municipalities.The water washed away the bridge on the Ibar highway in the town of Adrani near Kraljevo, so that part of the highway to Čačak is interrupted. The old road to Čačak was also interrupted last night, but it is now passable. Čačak can also be reached by the bypass road Kraljevo-Kragujevac, via Gruža and Knić.

The roads Rekovac-Trstenik and Mrčajevci-Kraljevo near the town of Adrani are impassable this morning due to heavy rainfall, announced the Public Company “Roads of Serbia”. As stated, Kraljevo can be reached via the bypass municipal road through the villages of Miloča and Sirča.

Roads that were impassable, Kraljevo – Čačak, near Drakčići and Samaila, Kaona – Drakčići, near Roćevići and Vrdila, as well as on the section Stanovo – Veliko Polje, are now in operation again, but they require greater caution and slower driving, add “Roads of Serbia”.

The Automobile Association of Serbia announced that heavy rainfall can still cause traffic jams and emergency interruptions, especially in the second part of the day, when the working week ends for many, and traffic increases. Meteorologists expect a higher amount of precipitation in the eastern, central and southeastern parts of Serbia, and on the roads in these areas, especially in mountainous regions, next to rivers and through cuts, where there may be landslides and torrential water spills, so drivers should be prepared to they react to unforeseen dangers at any moment.

Unceased road work and weakening of precipitation in the northern, central and western parts contribute to better passability of state roads of the first and second order, however, despite this, there are a smaller number of local, municipal roads in the area of ​​Kraljevo, Čačak, Jagodina and Trstenik, on which traffic is difficult or is currently on hold.

All roads in Kragujevac are now passable, during the night the Lepenica flooded in parts of the Veliko Polje and Paliluja settlements, so 14 people, including a child, were evacuated by boat. The water has receded from the streets, traffic is flowing smoothly. A meeting of the Crisis Staff is scheduled for 8 o’clock.

In Kragujevac, due to heavy rain, the basement of the surgical block of the Urgent Clinical Center was flooded, as well as several streets in the settlements of Stanovo, Grošnica and Veliko polje. The water also flooded about fifty yards. Due to heavy rainfall, a rock slide occurred on the road to Višegrad near the Šargan tunnel.

