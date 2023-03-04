15:21
Long Schlein-Landini conversation
The secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein had a long conversation with the national secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini on the sidelines of the anti-fascist demonstration underway in Florence.
15:20
The principal of the Da Vinci was also in the square
There is also the principal of the Leonardo Da Vinci high school Annalisa Savino at the procession in defense of the school and the Constitution. She parades with other participants of her school. This is what we learn from the organizers. The principal is the author of the letter in which she recalled that “fascism was born of indifference”.
15:00
Conte: “Our identity does not depend on the choices of others”
“The identity and vision of the Five Star Movement does not depend on the choices at the top that are made in other people’s houses. Our identity and our vision is the result of a painful, meditated, well-constructed path especially over the last few years and therefore of a renewal that cannot be left to the choices they make at the top of other political forces”. The leader of the 5 stars said this when speaking to journalists at the trade union demonstration in Florence.
“Competition doesn’t scare us, the important thing is that it is aimed at strengthening the progressive area,” added Conte.
14:52
Schlein at the procession in Florence: welcomed by Mayor Nardella
The secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein she arrived at the parade in Florence for the school and the Constitution. The mayor of Florence accompanied her Dario Nardella. As he entered the procession, Schlein exchanged greetings with the president of the Region Eugenio Giants. Upon her arrival she was greeted by applause from the attendees. Among others with the secretary are the deputies Emiliano Fossi and Alessandro Zan as well as Beppe Provenzano.
14:51
“We are all anti-fascists”, the slogan of the procession
“We are all anti-fascists”: this is the slogan that the thousands of people in the procession chant at the union demonstration in defense of the school and the Constitution underway in Firenze.
14:50
Conte: “We are working to strengthen the action of progressive forces. Dialogue with the new Pd summit is welcome”
“If we are here with the secretary of the PD, it means that we are there on concrete matches, which concern everyone, not just the progressive forces, we are in the streets to defend constitutional principles, the problem is not the supremacy and leadership of the left : we are interested in how M5s work to strengthen the political action of progressive forces. If this dialogue will strengthen this horizon with the new top of the Democratic Party, then all of Italy is welcome”. He said it Joseph Conte arriving at the demonstration in Florence in defense of the school and the Constitution.
14:44
Zingaretti: beautiful square, the Constitution is alive
“The theme is the beauty of the square, it unites different generations. Whoever signed the Constitution I think is happy that the Constitution is still so alive”. Said Nicola Zingaretti, one of the participants in the Florentine demonstration in defense of the school and the Constitution
14:43
Fratoianni: alliance Pd, M5s and Avs are needed for change
“I think we need an alliance that brings together Pd, M5s, Alleanza Verdi Sinistra and then we try to expand on a program of change for the country”. Thus Nicola Fratoianni, secretary of the Italian Left, this afternoon in Florence where he participates in the anti-fascist demonstration called by the trade unions in defense of the school and the Constitution
14:43
Questura: ten thousand participants in the procession
I’m around the 10mila the participants in the demonstration in defense of the school and the Constitution which has just begun in Florence. This is the data released by the police station.