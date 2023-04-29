Home » Flowerbed of one hundred square meters in Mondello, Municipality of Palermo signs agreement for assignment
World

Flowerbed of one hundred square meters in Mondello, Municipality of Palermo signs agreement for assignment

by admin
Flowerbed of one hundred square meters in Mondello, Municipality of Palermo signs agreement for assignment

by palermolive.it – ​​3 hours ago

An agreement was signed on Friday between the Municipality of Palermo and the Pro Loco of Mondello for the assignment of a flower bed of about 100 square meters located in the seaside village between via Mondello and via Palinuro. Following the bureaucratic process, the councilor of the seventh district Ferdinando Cusimano:…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Flower of one hundred square meters in Mondello, Municipality of Palermo signs agreement for assignment appeared 3 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  California restarts economic activities, the catering industry faces a shortage of personnel crisis_china it news

You may also like

What does Leon look like today | Fun

LeBron James responded to Dillon Brooks’ provocation |...

so far 200 civilian deaths – Corriere TV

Pupo flies to the Kremlin and the case...

Rome Milan, the report cards of the match

Anna Alexander on Charlie Sheen and the series...

Ukrainian raid on the Crimean peninsula now crucial...

tomorrow’s horoscope, Sunday 30 April

Obradović and Mijailović addressed the fans of Partizan...

Anna Alexander on Charlie Sheen and the series...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy