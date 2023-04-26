Follow today’s match LIVE

MILANO – It’s the showdown, at least for this season: after facing each other in the league and in the turbulent first leg in Turin, Inter and Juventus are playing tonight at the Meazza to qualify for the Coppa Italia final. Given the 1-1 draw at the Stadium, it’s like a one-off match, with the possibility of extra time and penalty kicks. Follow the live…

20:50

Marotta on Lukaku: “There are unwritten rules”

The CEO of Inter, Giuseppe Marotta, returns to the story of Lukaku’s pardon: “Very wise decision, there are unwritten rules related to ethics and morals, which everyone should follow“

20:45

Sarcastic bald: “Indiscretions like sentences”

The CFO of Juventus, Francesco Calvo, makes fun of the rumors that Juventus would be excluded from Europe next season: “I have read rumors transformed into UEFA sentences“.

20:40

Acerbi ready for battle: “We want the final”

Acerbi charges his companions: “It’s true that Juve have always put us in difficulty this season, but we want to win the final in front of our fans“.

20:35

Miretti as a veteran: “That’s how it goes in the final”

The young midfielder Miretti speaks like a veteran: “To go to the final we will have to remain compact, the group is our strength”.

20:25

Teams on the field for warm-up

In the great atmosphere of the Meazza, teams on the field for the pre-match warm-up. Kick-off is fast approaching.

20:15

How much earns who goes to the final

Qualification in the Italian Cup final also has its considerable economic weight, which is almost as good as winning it. (READ HERE)

20:05

25 years ago “Iuliano-Ronaldo”

One of the symbolic anniversaries of the eternal rivalry between Inter and Juventus went wild on social networks: on 26 April 1998, 25 years ago, the Italian derby was played that went down in history as that of “Iuliano and Ronaldo”, which imbued the championship final.

19:55

The official formations

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro. All.: Inzaghi

JUVE (3-5-2): Perin; Bremer, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; De Sciglio, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Of Mary, Church. All.:Allegri

19:45

Meazza, double record

Tonight’s match will record a double record for the Nerazzurri Meazza in the Coppa Italia: more than 75,000 will fill the stands, for a box office taking of around 5 million euros. The previous records, dating back to last year’s return semi-final against Milan, have been cancelled. The television coverage is also enormous, with 170 countries connected.

19:35

Juve, a different scorer every time

Juventus’ last eight goals against Inter considering all competitions were scored by eight different players: Dybala, McKennie, Alex Sandro, Vlahovic, Rabiot, Fagioli, Kostic and Cuadrado.

19:25

Juve, hunt for “poker”

Juventus could reach the Coppa Italia final for the fourth season in a row, so far only three teams have succeeded: Juventus themselves (between 2014/15 and 2017/18), Inter themselves and Roma.

19:15

Inter, “almost” positive balance sheet

Inter have remained unbeaten in 11 of the last 13 matches against Juventus in the Italian Cup (W5, D6), the two Juventus successes in the period, however, both reached the semifinals (January 2016 and February 2021).

19:05

Inter for an encore that has been missing for a while

Inter could reach the final of the Coppa Italia in two consecutive seasons for the first time since the two-year period 2009/10 – 2010/11.

18:55

Juve “nightmare” for the Nerazzurri

Juventus have always progressed through in the five semi-finals of the Coppa Italia played against Inter (in the seasons 1937/38, 1982/83, 2003/04, 2015/16 and 2020/21) – more specifically, the bianconeri remained unbeaten in nine of these 10 challenges (4W, 5N).

18:45

Inter still winless with Juve

This season Inter and Juventus have already met three times and the Nerazzurri are still without victories: in the two league matches the Bianconeri celebrated, while in the semi-final first leg there was a last-gasp draw from Lukaku’s penalty, the only goal from three comparisons.

18:35

Probable lineups

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro. All.: Inzaghi

JUVE (3-5-2): Perin; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; De Sciglio, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Of Mary, Milik. All.:Allegri

Giuseppe Meazza Stadium (Milan)