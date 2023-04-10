Home World Foods that have the most magnesium | Magazine
Magnesium is very important for our health, especially in its natural form. Here’s where you can find it!

Izvor: Instagram / apoteek.ku

Without vitamins and minerals we cannot function normally. They are everywhere in our food, sometimes more and sometimes less. One of them is magnesium, which helps our brain health. It can be found mostly in almonds and spinach.

A new study suggests that magnesium-rich foods protect the brain and help it stay healthy longer. Also, foods that are rich in magnesium are leafy vegetables and nuts.

Most nutritionists note that it is important that we all have a balanced diet, that we should not take the popular “brain care supplements”. The most complex organ in the body is protected by natural food. A recent study found that people who eat foods rich in magnesium have better memory even as they age. Good results were recorded in postmenopausal women.

The National Institutes of Health of Australia recommends taking 320 to 430 milligrams of magnesium per day.
Increasing magnesium intake “may lead to significantly better brain health, which is also expected to contribute to greater cognitive preservation and lower risk or delayed onset of dementia in later life“, the researchers stated.

A new study shows that spending money on expensive supplements is not necessary to improve brain function – only more spinach in the diet can be enough for good physical, mental and various health abilities. Magnesium also helps with relaxation and better quality sleep. It promotes muscle relaxation by blocking calcium in the body.

The conclusion of the study is that it is better to take foods rich in magnesium than to use supplements. They can often cause diarrhea and other problems with the digestive tract. Large amounts of magnesium lead to lower blood pressure, lethargy, confusion and depression.

(MONDO/RTS)

