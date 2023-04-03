A gift from Sonia Bruganelli for Giulia Salemi behind the scenes of the GfVip: “I thought it could be a way to remind you of me when you wear it to an important premiere”.

It’s time for greetings behind the scenes of Grande Brother Vip, but Sonia Bruganelli does not disappoint in terms of elegance. As if she were the mistress of the house, the columnist and patron of communication gave Giulia Salemi a Louis Vuitton dress. The reason? Because she performed well professionally in this edition and because she enjoys the esteem of Sonia Bruganelli, as demonstrated by the video published by Chi Magazine.

Sonia Bruganelli’s words for Giulia Salemi

Sonia Bruganelli made a small greeting speech for Giulia Salemi, before handing her the gift. Among those present joke: “But is it the dress for Ciao Darwin?”, the prompt answer of Sonia Bruganelli: “No, she would be overdressed.”

I thought about you and thought about how I wish I could see you at your major premiere, a professional premiere. I wish you many successes. For Hello Darwin? No, she would be overdressed. It might be nice though, who knows.

Giulia Salemi reads the note

Giulia Salemi, very excited, reads the note dedicated to her by Sonia Bruganelli before discarding the Louis Vuitton dress: “I’m shocked, really”. In the ticket, Giulia Salemi writes: “I thought it could be a way to remember me when you wear it to an important premiere. You’re not only beautiful, Giulia”. This gift could cost up to 7-8 thousand euros.

The future of Giulia Salemi

Giulia Salemi was employed for the first time in Big Brother Vip 7 as a commentator and reader of comments on social media and has distinguished herself throughout this edition. Among the comments of those present, there was an unequivocal: “Take the paper away from Bruganelli”, obviously considering the cost of the Louis Vuitton dress. This gift could represent the investiture of Giulia Salemi as the next commentator of Big Brother Vip, just in place of Sonia Bruganelli.