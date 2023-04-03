Home Sports Everton 1-1 Tottenham: Michael Keane stunner cancels out Harry Kane penalty
Sports

Everton 1-1 Tottenham: Michael Keane stunner cancels out Harry Kane penalty

by admin
Everton 1-1 Tottenham: Michael Keane stunner cancels out Harry Kane penalty
Harry Kane has score 15 Premier League goals against Everton

Michael Keane scored a stunning long-range strike in the 90th minute to salvage a Premier League draw for Everton against Tottenham in a game that saw both sides finish with 10 men.

Defender Keane stepped up from the back to arrow a 25-yard drive into the top corner, the point taking Sean Dyche’s men out of the relegation zone.

Harry Kane had given Tottenham the lead in the second half from the penalty spot after Keane himself had fouled Cristian Romero in the area.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Everton

  1. Squad number1Player namePickford

  2. Squad number23Player nameColeman

  3. Squad number5Player nameKeane

  4. Squad number2Player nameTarkowski

  5. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey

  6. Squad number27Player nameGueye

  7. Squad number17Player nameIwobi

  8. Squad number16Player nameDoucoure

  9. Squad number8Player nameDrunk

  10. Squad number7Player nameMcNeil

  11. Squad number11Player nameGray

  1. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko

  2. Squad number26Player nameDavies

  3. Squad number37Player nameGarner

  4. Squad number50Player nameSimms

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number6Player nameD Sanchez
  2. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 23ColemanSubstituted forMykolenkoat 77′minutes
  • 5Keane
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 22Godfrey
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forGarnerat 84′minutes
  • 17Iwobi
  • 16DoucoureBooked at 58mins
  • 8DrunkSubstituted forDaviesat 83′minutes
  • 7McNeil
  • 11GraySubstituted forSimmsat 77′minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Holgate
  • 13Mina
  • 15Begovic
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 20Maupay
  • 26Davies
  • 30Coady
  • 37Garner
  • 50Simms

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lories
  • 17RomeroBooked at 79mins
  • 15Dier
  • 34LengletBooked at 64minsSubstituted forD Sanchezat 77′minutes
  • 23Further
  • 4Skip
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 14Perisic
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 82′minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 10KaneBooked at 60mins

Substitutes

  • 6D Sanchez
  • 16Danjuma
  • 20Forster
  • 25Handy
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 29Sarr
  • 40Austin
  • 45Devine
  • 55Mundle

Referee:
David Coote

Attendance:
39,294

Live Text

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner

  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before – here’s everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment

BBC Sport banner footer

See also  Corritreviso, we leave from piazza Duomo Fari on Zanatta, Gobbo and ... two mayors

You may also like

Are LeBron, Lakers a legit threat in the...

Russia’s FA won’t join AFC for friendlies with...

Everton – Tottenham 1-1, Tottenham lost their win...

Summary and goals of Everton

Bundesliga: Sturm proves to be a mature Salzburg...

Tottenham drop two points to Everton but return...

Stopper Santos left Slavia on loan to go...

Messi was booed in Paris. Embarrassing, Henry stood...

Lazaro comeback with assist at Torino

NBA programming on Sky Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy