Michael Keane scored a stunning long-range strike in the 90th minute to salvage a Premier League draw for Everton against Tottenham in a game that saw both sides finish with 10 men.

Defender Keane stepped up from the back to arrow a 25-yard drive into the top corner, the point taking Sean Dyche’s men out of the relegation zone.

Harry Kane had given Tottenham the lead in the second half from the penalty spot after Keane himself had fouled Cristian Romero in the area.

Everton Squad number1Player namePickford Squad number23Player nameColeman Squad number5Player nameKeane Squad number2Player nameTarkowski Squad number22Player nameGodfrey Squad number27Player nameGueye Squad number17Player nameIwobi Squad number16Player nameDoucoure Squad number8Player nameDrunk Squad number7Player nameMcNeil Squad number11Player nameGray Squad number19Player nameMykolenko Squad number26Player nameDavies Squad number37Player nameGarner Squad number50Player nameSimms Tottenham Hotspur Squad number 6 Player name D Sanchez Squad number 27 Player name Lucas Moura

Line-ups Everton Formation 4-1-4-1 1Pickford 23Coleman5Keane2Tarkowski22Godfrey 27Gueye 17Iwobi16Doucoure8Drunk7McNeil 11Gray 1 Pickford

23 Coleman Substituted for Mykolenko at 77′ minutes

5 Keane

2 Tarkowski

22 Godfrey

27 Gueye Substituted for Garner at 84′ minutes

17 Iwobi

16 Doucoure Booked at 58mins

8 Drunk Substituted for Davies at 83′ minutes

7 McNeil

11 Gray Substituted for Simms at 77′ minutes Substitutes 4 Holgate

13 Mina

15 Begovic

19 Mykolenko

20 Maupay

26 Davies

30 Coady

37 Garner

50 Simms Tottenham Formation 3-4-2-1 1Lories 17Romero15Dier34Lenglet 23Further4Skip5Højbjerg14Perisic 21Kulusevski7Son Heung-min 10Kane 1 Lories

17 Romero Booked at 79mins

15 Dier

34 Lenglet Booked at 64mins Substituted for D Sanchez at 77′ minutes

23 Further

4 Skip

5 Højbjerg

14 Perisic

21 Kulusevski

7 Son Heung-min Substituted for Lucas Moura at 82′ minutes Booked at 88mins

10 Kane Booked at 60mins Substitutes 6 D Sanchez

16 Danjuma

20 Forster

25 Handy

27 Lucas Moura

29 Sarr

40 Austin

45 Devine

55 Mundle Referee: David Coote Attendance: 39,294 Live Text Match ends, Everton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Second Half ends, Everton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tarkowski. Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Porro. Foul by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur). James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt blocked. James Tarkowski (Everton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Foul by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur). James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Goal! Everton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Michael Keane (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ben Godfrey. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the red card. Foul by Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur). Michael Keane (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur). James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution, Everton. James Garner replaces Idrissa Gueye. Substitution, Everton. Tom Davies replaces Amadou Onana. Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Everton).