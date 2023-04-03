Michael Keane scored a stunning long-range strike in the 90th minute to salvage a Premier League draw for Everton against Tottenham in a game that saw both sides finish with 10 men.
Defender Keane stepped up from the back to arrow a 25-yard drive into the top corner, the point taking Sean Dyche’s men out of the relegation zone.
Harry Kane had given Tottenham the lead in the second half from the penalty spot after Keane himself had fouled Cristian Romero in the area.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Pickford
- 23ColemanSubstituted forMykolenkoat 77′minutes
- 5Keane
- 2Tarkowski
- 22Godfrey
- 27GueyeSubstituted forGarnerat 84′minutes
- 17Iwobi
- 16DoucoureBooked at 58mins
- 8DrunkSubstituted forDaviesat 83′minutes
- 7McNeil
- 11GraySubstituted forSimmsat 77′minutes
Substitutes
- 4Holgate
- 13Mina
- 15Begovic
- 19Mykolenko
- 20Maupay
- 26Davies
- 30Coady
- 37Garner
- 50Simms
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lories
- 17RomeroBooked at 79mins
- 15Dier
- 34LengletBooked at 64minsSubstituted forD Sanchezat 77′minutes
- 23Further
- 4Skip
- 5Højbjerg
- 14Perisic
- 21Kulusevski
- 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 82′minutesBooked at 88mins
- 10KaneBooked at 60mins
Substitutes
- 6D Sanchez
- 16Danjuma
- 20Forster
- 25Handy
- 27Lucas Moura
- 29Sarr
- 40Austin
- 45Devine
- 55Mundle
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 39,294
Live Text
-
Match ends, Everton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
-
Second Half ends, Everton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
-
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
-
Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Porro.
-
Foul by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).
-
James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Attempt blocked. James Tarkowski (Everton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
-
Foul by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).
-
James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
-
Goal! Everton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Michael Keane (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ben Godfrey.
-
Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the red card.
-
Foul by Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur).
-
Michael Keane (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur).
-
James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Substitution, Everton. James Garner replaces Idrissa Gueye.
-
Substitution, Everton. Tom Davies replaces Amadou Onana.
-
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Everton).
