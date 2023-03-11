by Dante Nicola Faraoni

On February 23, the UN general assembly voted yet another resolution condemning theRussia’s aggression on Ukraine. The UN is certainly a planetary body, but it has no powers. The UN General Assembly is endowed only with indicative power and operates through resolutions that have mainly moral value, but not implementation. There would be the Security Council, but with the veto right unanimity is almost impossible to achieve. This is the big dilemma of opening real peace treaties for Ukraine. With the globalization commercial, cultural and social exchanges have speeded up, but disputes and claims for respect for rights have also increased, leading to conflicts and wars.

For this reason the riforma dell’Her it is urgent and necessary. We must expect our authorities to transform the human and universal values ​​that this institution should represent into concrete facts. The UN has no legislative power, nor does it have executive power. It has one bill of rights, but to have judicial power this must be transformed into a Penal and Administrative Code. We all realize this transformation it cannot happen in a short time, but it is of the utmost importance that this process of renewal begins now.

Different national interests and skepticism can delay the formation of this process, but don’t stop it. The first step towards reforms is certainly to to commute the current General Assembly into a real Parliament.

With due evaluations by all members of the Assembly they should be formed two rooms. The Lower House which will include representatives from different parts of the world, elected on the basis of population, while members of the Upper House they will be elected by country. So that both all the member countries and the population of the whole planet will be represented. Like the functions of the Chamber and the Senate in our house, Parliament will have to act democratically as a legislative body.

The first big knot to untie is theinability to operate of the Security Council. An organ of such great importance, indispensable for the resolution of wars and tensions international, cannot be vetoed by a single component. Permanent members of the Security Council cannot decide the fate of the world or start a war by blocking the diplomatic action of others 188 Member States.

A new Parliament thus formed will have the representative capacity to replace the obsolete function e undemocratic of the current Security Council. As happens in Europe, the Parliament will have to create the laws that the acceding countries will no longer be able to apply arbitrarily. It will be difficult for any local government to commit crimes against their linguistic, religious or political minorities. They will no longer be able to invade and start a war when the World Parliament has legislated and passed a resolution. Give voting power to the entire assembly transformed into Parliament is a necessary step to prevent the continuation of the war in Ukraine and beyond.

Who today has to ask the cease-fire resulting in the peace table is not only the people involved in the conflict, but Italy and the European Union that they should work for strengthen the role of the United Nations. That was not the role of governance world war that was expected after the end of the Second World War? If we do not want Ukraine to become an expedient to open other war fronts around the world, we Italians must ask our national and European authorities to give greater powers at the United Nations. Respecting the Universal Bill of Rights means giving priority to this process of real democracy. Yes to the new World Parliament.