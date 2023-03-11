Deutsche Post and the Verdi union have agreed on a new collective agreement. Previously, 85.9 percent of union members had spoken out in favor of an indefinite strike. picture alliance

Deutsche Post and the Verdi union have agreed on a new collective agreement for 160,000 employees. With the agreement, protracted strikes in the delivery of letters and parcels are off the table. From April 1st, employees will receive an additional 340 euros per month. According to Post, that means an average wage increase of 11.5 percent.

In addition, there is a special payment totaling 3,000 euros over 15 months. The term of the new collective agreement is 24 months in total.

The agreement is expected to avert an indefinite strike that union members had already voted in favor of in a ballot. In another ballot, they will now vote on the outcome of the negotiations. The union recommended accepting the outcome of the negotiations.

The deputy Verdi chairwoman and chief negotiator Andrea Kocsis expressed his satisfaction: “With this collective bargaining result, our most important goal of creating inflation compensation, especially for the lower income groups, will be achieved according to the current forecasts of the expected rate of price increases,” said Kocsis according to a statement. Post HR Director Thomas Ogilvie said: “In the interests of our employees, but also of our customers, we have gone beyond our financial pain threshold. It is important that we were able to avoid lengthy strikes to the detriment of our customers and the company.”

Post employees had spoken out in favor of an indefinite strike

In the ballot, 85.9 percent of union members had voted in favor of an indefinite strike. Nevertheless, after the voting result was announced on Thursday, Verdi had declared its willingness to negotiate at short notice. They had started on Friday afternoon in Düsseldorf at an undisclosed location. After a nightly marathon meeting, the collective bargaining parties announced the result on Saturday afternoon.

The last time there was an indefinite strike at the logistics company was in 2015. At that time, masses of parcels and letters had been left behind. In the current collective bargaining conflict, Verdi had already called for temporary warning strikes in January and February after the previous collective agreement expired at the end of the year.

