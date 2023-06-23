Grocery retailer Spar is losing its margin – experimenting with new sales channels

Spar Switzerland’s margin is melting away – new sales channels should pay off in the medium term

Higher costs, lower margins, lower sales volumes – since the end of the corona pandemic, the return of shopping tourism and price increases at all levels, business at grocery retailer Spar Schweiz has been less smooth again. The company is now experimenting with new sales channels.

Since the end of the pandemic, Spar Switzerland has lost customers, sales and margins again.

Image: Tom Ulrich

The grocer Spar Schweiz, based in St.Gallen, has now had to lose some feathers after the upswing during the corona pandemic. In the first half of the current 2023 financial year (ending March 2023), sales fell by 4.3 percent to CHF 392 million. Operating profit has increased from around 11 million to just under

6 million francs almost halved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

