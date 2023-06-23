Home » Grocery retailer Spar is losing its margin – experimenting with new sales channels
Business

Grocery retailer Spar is losing its margin – experimenting with new sales channels

by admin
Grocery retailer Spar is losing its margin – experimenting with new sales channels

Spar Switzerland’s margin is melting away – new sales channels should pay off in the medium term

Higher costs, lower margins, lower sales volumes – since the end of the corona pandemic, the return of shopping tourism and price increases at all levels, business at grocery retailer Spar Schweiz has been less smooth again. The company is now experimenting with new sales channels.

Since the end of the pandemic, Spar Switzerland has lost customers, sales and margins again.

Image: Tom Ulrich

The grocer Spar Schweiz, based in St.Gallen, has now had to lose some feathers after the upswing during the corona pandemic. In the first half of the current 2023 financial year (ending March 2023), sales fell by 4.3 percent to CHF 392 million. Operating profit has increased from around 11 million to just under
6 million francs almost halved.

See also  FI, Berlusconi: from Silvio to his brother Paolo. The hypothesis of running him for the Senate

You may also like

Gentinetta at the Thurgau Economic Forum

Inflation Japan: core CPI to new high in...

Inflation in developed economies is difficult to reduce,...

SNB doubts benefit of AT1 bonds and raises...

From Esselunga to the big names in logistics,...

Banking supervision in the light of the Credit...

Customs, Minenna and seized cars distributed to ministers....

The Federal Reserve’s “Eagle” is not only Hong...

Coop is testing the sale of vegan meat...

Record-breaking Delfin, dividends +20%. Crazy numbers in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy