Forbes 2023, 22 Russian billionaires more than last year

In the list of billionaires compiled by Forbes for 2023 there are 110 Russian citizens, 22 more than last year. The war and the sanctions have therefore not undermined the wealth of the ultra-rich. The list, published Wednesday, would have been even longer than five names, those of some Russian entrepreneurs who have renounced their citizenship.

The combined wealth of Russian billionaires has risen from $353 billion in 2022 to $505 billion this year, with an average increase per individual of $600 million.

