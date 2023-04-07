Home World FORD PRO / E-Transit Courier: 100 percent commercial, electric and connected – Companies
Ford Pro yesterday unveiled the E-Transit Courier, a new all-electric commercial vehicle that offers more connectivity and productivity for customers using compact vans.

The new E-Transit Courier, with which the Blue Oval expands the range of its innovative electrified and connected commercial vans, is fully integrated with the Ford Pro software and services platform, to facilitate even more efficient vehicle operation. To further boost productivity, E-Transit Courier has been completely redesigned with a larger and more flexible loadspace, offering 25 per cent more volume than its predecessor, as well as the ability to carry two Euro pallets.

Part of Ford’s $50 billion+ global investment in the electric transition, the “newborn” creature represents another step towards electrification of the iconic Transit family, joining the Ford Pro commercial vehicle lineup alongside the most large E-Transit and E-Transit Custom. The new vehicle will make its public debut at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, UK, April 18-20, with production slated to start in 2024. Customers will be able to order Transit Courier models with petrol and diesel engine from summer 2023, with first deliveries later this year.


