Foreign media and netizens focus on the party farce caused by the search of Trump's manor: "'American Civil War 2' is about to be released!"
Foreign media and netizens focus on the party farce caused by the search of Trump’s manor: “‘American Civil War 2’ is about to be released!”

2022-08-13 09:29:44Source: CCTV International Online

International Online Zhuangao: Recently, the partisan farce caused by the raid on the private manor of former US President Trump by the FBI has attracted great attention from overseas media. sparked a political storm.” On overseas social media, netizens also expressed their disappointment or ridicule, and some netizens even said: “”American Civil War 2″ is about to be released!”

Screenshot of France 24’s report

The FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate sparked a political storm in an already deeply divided country, France 24 television reported on August 12, citing an AFP report. The report pointed out that some Republicans have fiercely attacked the justice department and the FBI, accusing the authorities of targeting the former president for partisan selfishness. The report also mentioned that on the 11th local time, an armed man was shot dead by police after trying to break into an FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio. According to multiple US media reports, the man made dissatisfied and threatening remarks on the Internet about the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Screenshot of an article in The Atlantic Monthly

The US “Atlantic Monthly” published an article on August 11 saying that Trump’s supporters are responding in a crazy way to the FBI raid on Trump’s private estate. The article wrote that Republicans generally believe that Trump has done nothing wrong and are skeptical of the actions of the judiciary. The article believes that, unfortunately, the response of the Internet, right-wing media and even lawmakers seems to be irrational, and the current situation in the United States is chaotic and out of control.

Newt Gingrich, a Republican and former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said the FBI may have “evidence” ready to frame Trump. He believes that the FBI is “declaring war on the American people”, and the public can clearly see the “ugly face of authoritarian tyranny”.

The article mentioned that the famous Fox News reporter Jesse Watters (Jesse Watters) was indignant about the search incident, “I feel violated, the whole country is violated. This is really disgusting.” Right-wing talk show host Mark Levin also claimed, “In one sentence, this is the hardest blow ever suffered by the United States in modern history.”

Screenshot of the New York Times report

The US “New York Times” website reported on August 10 that senior Republicans and prominent conservatives responded angrily to the FBI raid on Trump’s private estate, some of whom said that (these) federal agents should be arrested, Others say the court-sanctioned action against Trump is pushing the country into political chaos.

The report pointed out that Republicans tried to spread panic to the nation by suggesting that ordinary people could also be targeted by federal agents. The official Twitter account of the U.S. House Republican Caucus posted: “If they could do this to a former president, imagine what they could do to you.”

The article also wrote that Joel B. Pollak, senior editor of the American right-wing media Breitbart News (Breitbart News), tweeted, emphasizing: “For the first time in more than 150 years, this country has suddenly appeared. Very real, violent, political instability risk.”

On social media platforms, overseas netizens also expressed their disappointment and pessimism about the current chaotic situation in the United States, and some of their statements were obviously partisan:

It’s about to be staged, “(American) Civil War 2”.

There has been a lot of political violence in the last 150 years.

But I do think that this kind of violence is becoming more common, and it was limited to small groups before.

All this is nothing more than an attempt to further divide the United States. It’s so sad…it’s so sad.

The FBI raid on Trump’s home could well start the next civil war.

The current situation is exactly what the Democrats want.

You mean just because the FBI convinces the judge that I may have committed a crime, they can legally search my home and rummage through my drawers?

What kind of country is this?

I suggest you all google “American Civil War” and see what you can find. (Ma Jiaxin and Wang Luping)

See also  Fans clashed and threw inflammable objects caused riots, the French Cup football match was forced to be cancelled halfway

