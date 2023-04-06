Foreign media: “The worst bird flu” broke out in Japan, killing more than 17 million chickens, leaving no place to bury them

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-06 23:21

[Global Network Report Trainee Reporter Du Ru]According to a report by Bloomberg on April 5th, the worst outbreak of bird flu in Japan’s history has caused a large number of chickens to be culled across the country, resulting in a significant reduction in the number of poultry, and the price of eggs has soared. Now there is even no suitable land for use. to bury dead poultry.

According to Bloomberg, during this wave of epidemics, more than 17 million chickens were culled across Japan. To prevent virus spread or contamination of water sources, dead poultry carcasses must be disposed of properly. According to Japan’s NHK TV station, governments and farmers in many places in Japan said that there is currently a lack of suitable land to fill the culled chickens.

According to Bloomberg, although bird flu outbreaks mainly occurred in Europe, the United States and Asia, in recent months, the epidemic has further spread to South America, with Argentina, Uruguay and Bolivia reporting their first cases one after another.

In addition, outbreaks of bird flu are disrupting global meat and egg supplies amid growing inflation concerns. The outbreak of bird flu in Japan has forced McDonald’s and 7-Eleven to suspend sales of egg-related products or raise commodity prices.

Normally, farmers and authorities typically develop preparedness plans to deal with waste generated during bird flu outbreaks, including dead poultry, manure and personal protective equipment, Bloomberg said. However, according to Japan’s NHK report, some areas with incineration facilities will use incineration to dispose of dead chickens because the number of dead birds to be disposed of exceeds their expectations.