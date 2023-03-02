Although Ukraine has not previously claimed responsibility for the attack on Russian territory, it has insisted that Ukraine has the right to strike any target on Russian soil as a response to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

On March 1, local time, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian army may retreat from the Bakhmut River, a key stronghold in eastern Ukraine. Another senior Ukrainian adviser denied that Ukraine had sent drones to attack Russian territory.

According to the Associated Press citing the CNN report, Zelensky’s economic adviser Alexander Rodnyansky said in an interview on March 1 that the Ukrainian army may withdraw from the Bakhmut River. . Alexander Rodnyansky (Alexander Rodnyansky) said: “Our military will obviously weigh all options. We will not sacrifice all people in vain.” Rodnyansky pointed out that Russia is using Russian mercenaries Wagner Group The best troops surrounded the Bachmut River.

According to previous reports from Reuters, the Russian army continued to advance the operation to surround and occupy the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut River. On February 28, the Ukrainian ground force commander described the situation on the ground as “extremely tense”. The city’s supply lines forced the Ukrainians to surrender or retreat.

According to the Associated Press, one of Zelensky’s top advisers, Mykhailo Podolyak, denied on March 1 that Ukraine used drones to attack Russian territory. Podoliak tweeted: “Ukraine does not attack Russian territory. Ukraine is only waging a defensive war to take all of its own territory.” He implied that the attack on Russian infrastructure was Russia’s insider attack”.

The Associated Press analyzed that Ukraine’s Western allies advised Ukraine not to attack targets in Russia to avoid escalation of the conflict. Podolak’s statement may reflect that Kiev tried to shirk to a certain extent in consideration of Western concerns. Although Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for attacks on Russian territory in the past, it has insisted that Ukraine has the right to strike any target on Russian territory as a response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Asked what to make of Podolak’s statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We don’t believe it.”

According to Russia Today TV reports, earlier on March 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement stating that the Russian military had thwarted a Ukrainian large-scale drone attack on the Crimea region of Russia, and six drones were captured by Russian air defense. The troops shot down, and another 4 were shot down by Russian electronic warfare forces. On February 28, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Ukrainian army attempted to use drones to attack civilian facilities in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea. The two drones lost control and deviated from the flight path after being interfered by Russian electronic warfare forces. .

The author of this article: Nan Boyi, source: The Paper, original title: “Foreign Media: Ukraine Denies Sending Drones to Attack Russian Territory, Ukrainian Army May Withdraw from the Bahmut River”

