News from the Financial Associated Press on March 2 (edited by Liu Rui and Zhao Hao)On Wednesday (March 1), US Central Time, electric vehicle leader Tesla will host its 2023 Investor Day. (The following are all Beijing time)

06:57 Tesla said that the company’s super charging hardware and installation costs are 20% to 70% lower than the industry average. Tesla charging piles will be compatible with all electric vehicles.

Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior director of charging, said Tesla uses Trip Planner as an air traffic controller to enable faster and cheaper charging of electric vehicles. The cost per kilowatt-hour dropped by 40%, from 19 cents to 12 cents.

06:47 [Tesla shows a video about the humanoid robot Optimus]Tesla showed a video of Optimus, a humanoid robot. Compared with what was shown at last year’s AI Day, the humanoid robot in this video seems to be more refined, able to walk and work on another robot.

Musk acknowledged that the Optimus robot shown at last year’s AI Day didn’t work at all, “but things are getting better.”

At 06:40, Tesla shares fell about 2.5% after hours. Some users ridiculed Wall Street on Twitter, saying: “Wall Street is now: ‘So far they haven’t mentioned what I expected on the form, and lowered the target price by 25%. Why are they discussing so much data and software?’Tesla CEO Musk replied: “Haha. “

06:40 [Tesla: The company can use artificial intelligence to solve complex planning problems]Ashok Elluswamy, director of Tesla’s autonomous driving software, took the stage to discuss the topic of autonomous driving. He emphasized that Tesla’s approach to artificial intelligence systems is very different from before. Companies are able to use artificial intelligence and more to solve complex planning problems. He also pointed out that manual labeling is not enough, so Tesla is adopting an automatic labeling system.

06:20 Tesla said it will redesign controllers for next-generation vehicles to reduce the complexity and cost of electronics.

Tesla says the Cybertruck and all future cars will move to a 48-volt electrical system.

06:14 [Tesla: The next generation of permanent magnet motors will not use rare earth materials at all]Tesla’s next-generation platform will use 75% less silicon carbide. Tesla’s next-generation permanent magnet motors will use no rare-earth materials at all, and they will be built in compact and efficient factories.

06:07 [Tesla: The next generation of cars can be assembled by more people at the same time and the cost of assembly can be reduced by 50%]Tesla said the goal is for the next generation of cars to be assembled by more people at the same time, reducing assembly costs by 50%.

06:05 [Tesla: Cybertruck truck will come out this year]Tesla’s Cybertruck truck will come out this year, according to Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen.

05:58 Tesla’s chief designer Franz von Holhausen and Lars Moravy, vice president of automotive engineering, came on stage and began to discuss the models that Tesla has launched in the past. Tesla’s stock price turned higher after hours, after falling more than 3.6% at one point.

05:56 [Musk: The key limitation in the production of new energy batteries comes from the capacity of refining lithium rather than the discovery of lithium resources]Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the CFO have emphasized that the transition to a sustainable economy will actually require fewer fossil fuels than are consumed today. Musk also reiterated his previous position on lithium. The key limitation in the production of new energy batteries comes from the capacity to purify lithium, not the discovery of lithium resources.

05:50[Musk proposes the ultimate plan to produce fuel for rockets landing on Mars]Musk has proposed the ultimate plan to produce fuel for a rocket landing on Mars, which will extract components from the air and then synthesize methane fuel to drive the rocket. He also proposed using hydrogen to completely replace coal.

05:40 [Musk’s “grand plan”: energy storage 240 TWH, renewable electricity 30 TWH, manufacturing investment 10 trillion US dollars]Musk introduced the “grand plan”: energy storage 240 TWH, renewable electricity 30 TWH, manufacturing investment 10 trillion US dollars, energy requirements less than half of the fuel economy.

1. Re-powering the existing grid with renewable energy

2. The shift to electric vehicles

Musk briefly outlined how Tesla is building a global fleet of electric vehicles. His assumption is that the electric fleet will consist of about 85 million vehicles.

3. Switching to heat pumps in homes, businesses and industries

4. High temperature heat transfer and hydrogen

5. Sustainable fuel for aircraft and ships

05:38 Musk: Tesla will release a white paper outlining a clear path for the earth to use sustainable energy.

05:30 Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared

05:28 According to Zack Kirkhorn, the company’s CFO, the event will discuss three parts:

1. How to use earth resources for sustainable energy production (What does it take to convert Earth to sustainable energy generation)

2. Tesla’s contribution to global need

3. What does all this mean for Tesla as a company as a whole? what this all means for the company as a whole

05:21 The Tesla Investor Day event is scheduled to start at 5:00 Beijing time, but similar to previous Tesla events, this event did not start on time. However, Tesla CEO Musk said on Twitter: The event will start in 5 minutes.

As of the close of U.S. stocks on Wednesday (March 1), Tesla’s stock price was at $202.77, down 1.43% on the day. It rebounded 0.33% after hours.

