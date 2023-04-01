Foreigner inbound group tourism business resumed Multiple Vietnamese tour groups entered through Guangxi Friendship Pass

On March 31, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a notice to resume travel agencies to operate foreigner inbound group tours from that day onwards. At present, a number of Vietnamese tourist groups enter my country from Pingxiang Youyiguan Port in Guangxi for short-distance tours.

At around 9:00 am on April 1, a Vietnamese tour group consisting of more than 20 tourists, led by a tour guide, lined up in an orderly manner with entry and exit permits to go through the customs clearance procedures, and quickly cleared the customs under the verification of the border inspection staff. Enter Pingxiang City, Guangxi to start a tour. According to statistics, a total of 7 tour groups with a total of more than 120 people entered the country through Pingxiang Friendship Pass that day.

According to statistics from the Pingxiang Friendship Pass border inspection station, since the adjustment of the customs clearance measures at the Friendship Pass on January 8, a total of 101,000 people have been inspected and released, and the passenger flow of China and Vietnam has continued to increase.

(Headquarters reporter Xu Dawei Cen Tong)