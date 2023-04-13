Listen to the audio version of the article

At least 133 civilians, including women and children, died in Burma’s junta’s airstrike on Tuesday against Pazi Gyi village in Kanbalu municipality of Sagaing region, about 150 kilometers west of Mandalay, the country’s second largest city. of the country: Aung Myo Min, minister of human rights of the Government of National Unity ousted by the military following the 2021 coup d’état, told CNN.

The attacks by the Burmese military government have been stigmatized by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which “strongly condemns” the recent airstrikes in Burma: this is what reads a statement published today by Indonesia, the current president of ASEAN. “All forms of violence must cease immediately, especially the use of force against civilians,” the regional group said.