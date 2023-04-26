Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be a researcher at Harvard in the United States for one semester

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that she will be a researcher at Harvard University in the United States starting this fall. This was announced in a post shared on Instagram Wednesday morning, in which she explained that for a semester she will work on topics she has dealt with during her mandate: in particular, leadership in public administration and online extremism, but also challenges around the development of artificial intelligence tools.

Ardern will do research at two institutes affiliated with Harvard University, the Harvard Kennedy School’s Center for Public Leadership and the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society, which is part of Harvard Law School. In parallel, she will continue to work with the Christchurch Call, an intergovernmental organization she helped found to stop the spread of extremism online following the March 15, 2019 terrorist attacks in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, in which a total of 51 people died.

The former prime minister will be in the United States during the next parliamentary elections in New Zealand, scheduled for October, but then made it known that she will return to her country: “After all, New Zealand is home,” she always wrote on Instagram.

