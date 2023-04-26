Home » Paraguay’s legendary goalkeeper Chilavert: And now president?
Paraguay's legendary goalkeeper Chilavert: And now president?

Paraguay’s legendary goalkeeper Chilavert: And now president?

Jose Luis Chilavert, the former legendary goalkeeper of Paraguay who had a reputation as a bully, proudly wears his black polo shirt with a pit bull on it. Sometimes the 57-year-old puts on a jacket during the election campaign and puts on a chain with a cross, but Chilavert simply likes it best. “Look, I’m one of you,” that’s supposed to mean.

Chilavert is on a mission to become Paraguay’s president – like former striker George Weah in Liberia. As a right-wing populist, Chilavert grumbles against “those up there” and wants to fight crime and corruption. “Clean hands in the presidency,” demands “Chila” and says: “It’s not enough to want change. You must go out there and bring about change with the power of your voice. No more corruption and no more exploitation of the funds of the Paraguayan people”.

Chilavert was one of the best, but also one of the most feared goalkeepers in the world in the 80s and 90s. In 1998, the former captain of Paraguay’s national team led Paraguay to the World Cup in France – and survived the group stage there, conceding just one goal in three games. Paraguay only lost to eventual world champions France in extra time after a golden goal.


Kicking keeper: Chilavert also took a free kick in the World Cup round of 16 against Germany
:


Bild: picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS

He didn’t even show spectacular parades. But he also scored a lot of goals – free kicks were his specialty. For the national team he scored eight goals in 74 international matches. At the 2002 World Cup, he failed against Bulgaria with a free kick from 20 meters on the crossbar. With his Argentinian club Vélez Sársfield, he was four times national champion, and won the 1994 Copa Lobertadores and the World Cup. 24 goals in 272 games adorn his statistics.

