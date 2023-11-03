Uruguayan Foreign Minister Resigns Amidst Scandal Over Passport Issued to Drug Trafficker

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo has resigned from his position following allegations that he was involved in an attempt to hide information from the justice system. The investigation revolves around the granting of a Uruguayan passport to drug trafficker Sebastián Marset, which allowed him to be released from detention in Dubai earlier this year. Bustillo’s resignation letter stated that he wanted to dispel any suspicion of interference in the case and expressed his confidence in the legality of the passport granting process. Diego Escuder has been appointed as the interim chancellor in his place.

The allegations against Bustillo surfaced after audio recordings were leaked and broadcasted by the weekly Busqueda. In these recordings, Bustillo appears to be pressuring the then vice chancellor, Carolina Ache, to withhold information. Ache recorded the conversation out of fear and later handed the recordings to the prosecutor in charge of the case. The leaked chats and recordings suggest that the government was trying to hide messages exchanged between Ache and Undersecretary of the Interior Guillermo Maciel regarding Marset.

The specific chat between Ache and Maciel, dated November 3, 2021, discussed Marset, who was detained in Dubai for carrying a false passport. Maciel referred to Marset as a dangerous Uruguayan drug trafficker and expressed concern about his status. On December 27, 2021, Marset received a new Uruguayan passport via diplomatic bag, according to the Foreign Ministry, and was subsequently released. However, Marset is currently wanted by Interpol for alleged drug trafficking, criminal association, and money laundering.

The investigation into the granting of Marset’s passport and the involvement of government officials is ongoing. Bustillo’s resignation highlights the seriousness of the allegations and the need for transparency and accountability in Uruguay’s government.