Home » Uruguayan Foreign Minister Resigns Amidst Scandal Over Passport Issued to Drug Trafficker
World

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Resigns Amidst Scandal Over Passport Issued to Drug Trafficker

by admin
Uruguayan Foreign Minister Resigns Amidst Scandal Over Passport Issued to Drug Trafficker

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo has resigned from his position following allegations that he was involved in an attempt to hide information from the justice system. The investigation revolves around the granting of a Uruguayan passport to drug trafficker Sebastián Marset, which allowed him to be released from detention in Dubai earlier this year. Bustillo’s resignation letter stated that he wanted to dispel any suspicion of interference in the case and expressed his confidence in the legality of the passport granting process. Diego Escuder has been appointed as the interim chancellor in his place.

The allegations against Bustillo surfaced after audio recordings were leaked and broadcasted by the weekly Busqueda. In these recordings, Bustillo appears to be pressuring the then vice chancellor, Carolina Ache, to withhold information. Ache recorded the conversation out of fear and later handed the recordings to the prosecutor in charge of the case. The leaked chats and recordings suggest that the government was trying to hide messages exchanged between Ache and Undersecretary of the Interior Guillermo Maciel regarding Marset.

The specific chat between Ache and Maciel, dated November 3, 2021, discussed Marset, who was detained in Dubai for carrying a false passport. Maciel referred to Marset as a dangerous Uruguayan drug trafficker and expressed concern about his status. On December 27, 2021, Marset received a new Uruguayan passport via diplomatic bag, according to the Foreign Ministry, and was subsequently released. However, Marset is currently wanted by Interpol for alleged drug trafficking, criminal association, and money laundering.

The investigation into the granting of Marset’s passport and the involvement of government officials is ongoing. Bustillo’s resignation highlights the seriousness of the allegations and the need for transparency and accountability in Uruguay’s government.

You may also like

La Plazuela, review of Roneo Funk Club Remixed...

Hiro Mashima al Lucca Comics 2023

Former President Leonel Fernández proposes elimination of tax...

The official account of the Chinese city of...

«Tam Tam» the cult of the dead is...

write a title for this article Leonel Fernandez...

London denies transfer to Italy for an incurable...

12th St. Petersburg International Natural Gas Forum Explores...

Palácio Tangará offers special packages for Christmas 2023...

Blyde Urges Almagro to Maintain Impartiality in Guyana...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy