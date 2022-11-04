Home World Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shot and wounded
World

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shot and wounded

by admin
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shot and wounded

First Financial 2022-11-04 09:31:55

According to Pakistani media reports on the 3rd, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot and injured during an event held in Punjab province that day. It is reported that the incident has resulted in one death and seven injured. Pakistani police said that an attacker shot at Imran Khan’s convoy that day, causing him to be shot in the leg. Imran Khan was not life-threatening and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shot and wounded

