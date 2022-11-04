Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

According to Pakistani media reports on the 3rd, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot and injured during an event held in Punjab province that day. It is reported that the incident has resulted in one death and seven injured. Pakistani police said that an attacker shot at Imran Khan’s convoy that day, causing him to be shot in the leg. Imran Khan was not life-threatening and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

