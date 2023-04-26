Former Sudanese minister Ahmed Haroun, accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity, has escaped from prison

Ahmed Haroun, for many years minister in Sudan, he escaped from the prison he had been in since 2019. Haroun was jailed after the coup that ousted former President Omar al Bashir, who had ruled Sudan authoritatively for 30 years, that year. The escape was confirmed by Haroun himself on Sudanese TV Tayba TV.

He had been wanted since 2007 following an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands. He was accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the war in Darfur, the region in western Sudan where a bloody civil war was fought from 2003 to 2006: Haroun, according to the accusations, was among the responsible for the recruitment of militiamen who violently repressed the rebellions of the local Arab populations in the region.

Haroun was in Kober prison, in the capital Khartoum. In recent days the prison had been attacked, during the clashes that have been going on since April 15 between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. It is not known who carried out the assault, and both groups repaid the responsibility. It is probable that Haroun managed to escape during the assault, although for now there is no confirmation of this.