LaLiga: score 4 goals against Real, it hasn’t happened since 1947 – Football

Taty Castellanos is in history. It hasn’t happened since 1947 that, in La Liga, a player scored 4 goals in a match against Real Madrid but today it happened to the 24-year-old Argentine striker from Girona, where he plays on loan from New York City, a team of that City Group to which he belongs also Girona. In the Spanish championship, the last to score a poker of goals against Real was, in December 1947, the Basque Esteban Echevarría Olabarrieta from Oviedo. As for the rest, with tonight’s 4-2 defeat Carlo Ancelotti’s Real are 11 points behind Barcelona and definitively put aside their hopes of confirming the title of Spanish champion. Robert Lewandowski had also scored four goals against Real, the last one to do so ten years ago, with the Borussia Dortmund shirt, but in that case it was a Champions League semi-final. “I never expected to be able to do something like this – Castellanos said after today’s match – it still seems like a dream to me, I did it and against one of the best teams in the world. I dedicate it to my family and to everyone who has supported me, including our fans.” And to think that the author of the four goals against Real Madrid is the same one who, also in this month of April, left the Camp Nou in tears after having missed an easy chance to score. Subsequently he was also forced to close his social media for the insults received.

Overview of the 31st day (RESULTS AND STANDINGS)

Cadiz-Health 0-1

Girona-Real Madrid 4-2

Betis-Real Sociedad 0-0

Atl. Madrid-Mallorca Wednesday at 19.30

Getafe-Almeria

Celta Vigo-Elche ore 22

Vallecano-Barcelona

Valencia-Valladolid Thursday at 19.30

Villarreal-Espanyol

Rev. Bilbao-Siviglia ore 22