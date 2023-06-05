Former US Vice President Mike Pence is running for the 2024 presidential election in the United States

Mike Pence is officially here candidate in the 2024 presidential elections in the United States, thus becoming a direct challenger to former President Donald Trump, of whom he was vice president between 2017 and 2021. Pence will announce his candidacy which will lead him to run in the Republican primary on Wednesday 7 June in during an event organized in Des Moines, Iowa, but has already submitted the necessary documentation to apply.

For four years Pence had shared most of Trump’s decisions, but relations between the two had broken down following the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021, when Trump had not actually acknowledged his defeat in the 2020 presidential elections. by the current president of the United States, Joe Biden. At the moment Trump is favored in the polls of the Republican primaries, also ahead of the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, very prominent in recent months. Pence could be a more reliable and less controversial alternative for many Republican voters.