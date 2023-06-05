New Ford Kuga 2023, all the reasons why it is the best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV in Europe

Ford Kuga it is based on the technical platform of the Focus sedan, taking advantage of its structural and technological characteristics. The design of the vehicle is characterized by sinuous and sporty lines which recall the aesthetics of the most recent cars of the US brand. Among the distinctive elements we can note the headlights positioned higher than the front grille, giving a unique appearance.

The side features a slight curve, while the base of the windows slope towards the rear, adding a touch of dynamism to the profile of the vehicle. The excessive front overhang has been criticized from a design point of view, which could be considered a weak point of the vehicle. Let’s see then:

Why Ford Kuga 2023 likes it so much

Many strengths for Ford Kuga 2023

Ford Kuga 2023, il Europe’s best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV, with 2.5-litre system represents a convincing choice in terms of value for money, performance, energy efficiency and driving comfort. The automatic gearbox offers remarkable fluidity and smoothness. It’s about the updated version which we recommend, especially as it is also available with 4×4 all-wheel drive. However, the 1.5-litre diesel engine is only recommended for long motorway journeys.

The cockpit of the Ford Kuga 2023 offers a’large and bright spaciousness. The dashboard, with a classic design, is distinguished by the use of good quality materials, with the exception of the rigid and thin plastics present in the front passenger drawer. The trunk is highly functional thanks to the sliding and reclining sofa, which ensures high comfort during travel. The engine range, available in both hybrid and diesel versions with mild hybrid technology, offers thrust adapted to the type of vehicle and low fuel consumption.

All engines are paired with an automatic gearbox, which can be easily managed via a comfortable knob. In particular, the 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid version allows you to travel over 60 kilometers in all-electric mode after a full battery charge, which takes around seven and a half hours using a household socket.

In relation to pricesfor the basic versions of the respective power supplies, the costs are as follows: 1.5 EcoBoost ST-Line petrol at 35,750 euros, 2.5 FHEV ST-Line CVT full hybrid at 38,500 euros, 2.5 PHEV ST-Line CVT plug-in hybrid at 44,500 euros , 2.0 EcoBlue ST-Line automatic diesel at 39,500 euros.

L’interior of the Ford Kuga it offers ample space and remarkable brightness, creating a welcoming and comfortable environment for the rear passengers as well. The crossover is designed to offer a high level of sound insulation and good ability to absorb road irregularities, thus improving overall driving comfort.

All the available variants of the Ford Kuga they have low fuel consumption, with the diesel engine preferable for long journeys on the motorway, while the hybrid versions are more suitable for urban and extra-urban use.

In some areas of the passenger compartment of the Ford Kuga, like the base of the doors, we can see a quality of the plastics that does not reach the general standards. During high-rpm acceleration, the four-cylinder engine can become noisy, causing some discomfort inside the cabin. Thick roof pillars can limit visibility, especially when cornering and maneuvering. Close to the windshield, visibility may be impaired when cornering.