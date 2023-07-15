Title: Kenyan Court Sentences Former Venezuelan Diplomat and Three Kenyans to 20 Years for Murder of Venezuelan Ambassador

Subtitle: Conflict of interest regarding embassy leadership leads to assassination of Olga Fonseca

Date: [Insert Date]

A Kenyan court has ruled that former Venezuelan diplomat Dwight Sagaray, along with three Kenyan citizens, will serve a twenty-year prison sentence for their involvement in the murder of Venezuelan interim ambassador Olga Fonseca. The court’s decision was made on January 26, marking the beginning of their imprisonment.

The Honorable Roselyn Korir, judge of the High Court in the Kenyan capital, concluded that Sagaray had a hostile relationship with Fonseca due to their competing aspirations to head the Venezuelan embassy in Kenya. The judge reached this verdict after considering the testimony of approximately 37 witnesses, many of whom were embassy staff members.

Furthermore, Ahmed Omindo, Alex Sifuna, and Moses Kiprotich, all Kenyan nationals, were found guilty of collaborating with Sagaray in planning Fonseca’s assassination. According to the court’s findings, the three individuals met multiple times in Nairobi to coordinate the murder, in exchange for a payment of 486,000 Kenyan shillings (approximately 3,055 euros).

During these meetings, another Kenyan citizen, Mohamed Ahmed Hassan, who holds significant political connections within Kenya, was also present. Despite an outstanding arrest warrant, Hassan remains a fugitive from justice. Sagaray was aware of the murder plans, yet made no attempts to prevent them and even granted Hassan unrestricted access to the Venezuelan embassy.

The late Olga Fonseca, aged 57, assumed her role as the interim Venezuelan ambassador to Kenya in early July 2012, replacing Gerardo Carrillo Silva. Silva had faced allegations of sexual harassment by his domestic staff, leading to his removal from the position. Fonseca was tragically strangled to death on July 26 of the same year, with her body discovered in her residence located in an affluent suburb of Nairobi. Wire ropes were found tied around her neck, hands, and legs.

