Formula 1, Belgian GP 2023: live broadcast from Spa

Max fa 45! La Ferrari torna sul podio – Max Verstappen ha vinto il GP del Belgio e, come lo scorso anno, lo ha fatto con una rimonta (dal sesto posto). Il successo del leader del Mondiale è l’ottavo di fila in questa stagione in cui sta facendo davvero il vuoto rispetto agli avversari e rispetto al compagno di squadra Perez che chidue al secondo posto pur avendo guidato per diversi giri la corsa. Torna sul podio, terzo di questa stagione, la Ferrari con Leclerc. Costretto al ritiro l’altra Rossa di Sainz per uno squarcio sulla fiancata arrivato per un contatto in avvio di GP. Hamilton chiude quarto, Alonso 5°. Ora la pausa estiva, si tornerà in pista nel weekend del 27 agosto in Olanda.

“,”postId”:”63ec382d-c512-44ce-b40a-a910ad99e350″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:29:28.436Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:29:28+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”STATISTICHE POST GP”,”content”:”n VERSTAPPEN (1°): 45^ vittoria in carriera, 10^ quest’anno, 3^ consecutiva a Spa: primo pilota con 3 vittorie consecutive qui dal 2004-2005-2007 (Raikkonen: nel 2006 non si corse a Spa).n VERSTAPPEN: Per la prima volta infila 8 vittorie consecutive, 2^ sequenza di tutti i tempi. Davanti a lui solo la sequenza di Vettel nel 2013.n VERSTAPPEN: 10 vittorie nelle prime 12 gare, secondo bottino di sempre ad inizio stagione. Meglio di lui solo Schumacher nel 2004 con 11 su 12.n VERSTAPPEN: 13° podio consecutivo, miglior sequenza personale, 4^ di tutti i tempi.n PEREZ (2°): 33° podio in Carriera (7° quest’anno) EGUAGLIA Denny HULME, Jody SCHECKTER al 28° posto di tutti i tempi.n 40° podio per il Messico.n LECLERC (3°): 27° podio in Carriera (3° quest’anno) EGUAGLIA Bruce MCLAREN, Ralf SCHUMACHER al 38° posto di tutti i tempi.n”,”postId”:”db7a1c52-3d0c-45e4-9c4d-da6630989399″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:28:09.496Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:28:09+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Hamilton chiude con il giro veloce in 1:47.305

“,”postId”:”d4f2f9d9-dfec-4f61-a327-90919dc0e1d8″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:27:36.085Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:27:36+0200″,”image”:{“imgSrc”:” e tempi del GP”,”content”:””,”postId”:”158765ab-1880-4385-85fc-78c8aa395658″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:26:45.531Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:26:45+0200″,”image”:{“imgSrc”:”https://static.sky.it/editorialimages/9696187783000568218262521681854807357938/external-upload/liveblog-manager/sport/2023/07/30/1019783294-LAT-20230730-GP2312_132204_U1A2695.jpg”,”imgAlt”:”F1″,”imgCredits”:null,”imgCaption”:null},”altBackground”:true,”content”:”

VERSATPPEN VINCE IL GP BELGIO. PEREZ 2°, LECLERC 3°

“,”postId”:”475d1334-3cb1-40cc-b4e5-f5b64ec0e901″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:25:36.687Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:25:36+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Hamilton va verso il giro veloce per strapparlo a Verstappen

“,”postId”:”b7cb6474-7566-4ecc-bbac-43d10af2108f”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:25:13.857Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:25:13+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Giro 44 di 44 – Ultimi 7 Km prima del traguardo

“,”postId”:”0443b8c9-6411-4a30-8cd7-255069c0f610″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:24:44.185Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:24:44+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Albon passa Magnussen: è 14esimo

“,”postId”:”092f32ab-decf-4c98-b261-90b42e64868d”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:24:14.792Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:24:14+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Pit per Hamilton che cerca il giro veloce e resta davanti ad Alonso

“,”postId”:”25253be8-cd46-4042-a9d3-737d4dd6d2fb”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:23:44.703Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:23:44+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Giro 43 di 44 – Top 10: Ver, Per, Lec, Ham, Alo, Rus, Nor, Oco, Str, Tsu

“,”postId”:”f38835a8-6c86-4f68-b967-7b3aa966c2ee”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:23:04.244Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:23:04+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Giro 42 di 44 – Tsunoda ultimo dei piloti a punti

“,”postId”:”0be75941-adda-4f20-a592-0d80814a51e6″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:22:32.646Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:22:32+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Giro 41 di 44 – Verstappen corre da solo, ma occhio e croce lo avevate capito…

“,”postId”:”432d5a31-ebb9-4421-b2db-fdadf21dffa3″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:19:32.476Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:19:32+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Buon giro di Leclerc: 3” il vantaggio su Hamilton per difendere il terzo posto

“,”postId”:”904a380a-8934-4531-bbaf-b65dbab8174e”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:17:53.390Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:17:53+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Giro 40 di 44 – Zhou passa Ricciardo ed nè sedicesimo

“,”postId”:”2e4f361b-64d8-4bb0-b7e2-6040d72646c9″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:16:14.749Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:16:14+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Ocon! Favoloso sorpasso su Tsunoda, va dentro in uno spazio ristrettissimo: è nono il pilota Alpine

“,”postId”:”78b64394-b387-4359-bd6e-13837f529aad”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:15:21.346Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:15:21+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Giro 39 di 44 – Leclerc mantiene il margine su Hamilton, mentre viene segnalato molto vento da alcuni piloti

“,”postId”:”91544bb6-54ef-4dea-bb18-65c7696b9adb”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:14:23.460Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:14:23+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

BANDIERA BIANCA E NERA PER SARGEANT: TRACK LIMITS

“,”postId”:”2a18401a-595e-41e1-86e7-8928a39d30b3″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:13:46.079Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:13:46+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Giro 38 di 44 – Al momento ancora nessun doppiato

“,”postId”:”a17d1055-7269-4dde-b7b9-920ad8b91fca”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:12:34.421Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:12:34+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Giro 37 di 44 – Track limits per Norris

“,”postId”:”75cc5e8e-3fc9-4dc5-99b5-b7b309d550c6″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-30T14:11:37.091Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-30 16:11:37+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Giro 36 di 44 – 3.9 il distacco di Leclerc da Perez. Si avvicina e si allontana il monegasco…

F1 RETURNS ON AUGUST 27 WITH THE NETHERLANDS GP: LIVE ON SKY

31 minutes ago

Max makes 45! Ferrari returns to the podium – Max Verstappen won the Belgian GP and, like last year, he did it with a comeback (from sixth place). The success of the leader of the World is theeighth in a row this season in which he is really creating a vacuum with respect to his opponents and with respect to his teammate Perez who finishes in second place despite having led the race for several laps. Back on the podium, third this season, the Ferrari con Leclerc. Forced to retire the other Red’s Sainz due to a gash on the side which arrived due to a contact at the start of the GP. Hamilton closes quarter, Alonso 5th. Now the summer break, it will be back on track on the weekend of August 27th When.

37 minutes ago

POST GP STATISTICS

VERSTAPPEN (1°): 45th career victory, 10th this year, 3rd consecutive at Spa: first driver with 3 consecutive victories here since 2004-2005-2007 (Raikkonen: in 2006 there were no races at Spa).

VERSTAPPEN: Hits 8-game streak for first time, 2nd streak all-time. Ahead of him only the sequence of Vettel in 2013.

VERSTAPPEN: 10 victories in the first 12 races, second haul ever at the start of the season. Better than him only Schumacher in 2004 with 11 out of 12.

VERSTAPPEN: 13th consecutive podium, personal best sequence, 4th all-time.

PEREZ (2°): 33rd Career Podium (7th this year) EQUALS Denny HULME, Jody SCHECKTER ranked 28th all-time. 40th podium for Mexico.

LECLERC (3°): 27th career podium (3rd this year) EQUALS Bruce MCLAREN, Ralf SCHUMACHER in 38th place all-time.

39 minutes ago

Hamilton closes with the fastest lap in 1:47.305

39 minutes ago

Ranking and times of the GP

40 minutes ago

VERSATPPEN WINS THE BELGIUM GP. PEREZ 2nd, LECLERC 3rd

41 minutes ago

Hamilton goes towards the fastest lap to snatch it from Verstappen

41 minutes ago

Lap 44 of 44 – Last 7 km before the finish line

42 minutes ago

Albon Magnussen passes: he is 14th

42 minutes ago

pit per Hamilton looking for the fastest lap and staying ahead of Alonso

43 minutes ago

Lap 43 of 44 – Top 10: Ver, Per, Lec, Ham, Alo, Rus, Nor, Oco, Str, Tsu

44 minutes ago

Lap 42 of 44 – Tsunoda last of the points drivers

44 minutes ago

Round 41 of 44 – Verstappen runs alone, but guess what, you figured it out…

47 minutes ago

Happy round of Leclerc: 3” ahead of Hamilton to defend third place

49 minutes ago

Lap 40 of 44 – Zhou passes Ricciardo and is sixteenth

50 minutes ago

Ocon! Fabulous overtaking on Tsunoda, he goes inside a very narrow space: the Alpine rider is ninth

51 minutes ago

Round 39 of 44 – Leclerc keeps the margin on Hamilton, while a lot of wind is reported by some drivers

52 minutes ago

BLACK AND WHITE FLAG FOR SARGEANT: TRACK LIMITS

53 minutes ago

Round 38 of 44 – At the moment still no dubbed

54 minutes ago

Lap 37 of 44 – Track limits per Norris

55 minutes ago

Round 36 of 44 – 3.9 Leclerc’s detachment from Perez. He approaches and the Monegasque moves away …

