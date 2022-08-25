[NTD, Beijing time, August 24, 2022]On Wednesday (August 24), a delegation of Japanese and Chinese members of the Council of Representatives visited Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan. Keiji Furuya, chairman of the Japanese and Chinese Senators, said that in the face of the CCP’s constant intimidation of Taiwan, sharing common sense World-valued countries must work closely together, and friendship between Japan and Taiwan has been formed.

Keiji Furuya, chairman of the Nippon-China Senators Forum, said: “I would like to stress that countries that share universal values ​​must strengthen cooperation closely. Former Prime Minister Abe has repeatedly said that if there is something in Taiwan, there is something in Japan. To describe it in one sentence, Taiwan and Japan They have formed a general friendship that sees the truth in adversity.”

Taiwan donated masks to Japan at the beginning of the outbreak, and Japan donated more than one million doses of vaccines to Taiwan the following year. It is understood that Taiwan and Japan cooperated with each other during the epidemic, and Keiji Furuya was one of the heroes behind it.

Keiji Furuya, chairman of the Nippon-Chinese Senators Forum: “As you all know, Taiwan and Japan do not have formal diplomatic relations, and the Nippon-Chinese Senators Conference plays a very important role in it. For example, although the dignitaries have There is no clear norm for the exchanges between them, but in fact there is already a tacit understanding between them.”

Regarding whether to formulate a Japanese version of the “Taiwan Relations Act” to further strengthen official exchanges between Taiwan and Japan, Keiji Furuya said that he must carefully consider how to deal with it and what to do to maintain a stable relationship between Taiwan and Japan in the future. The interests of both parties are helpful, and these aspects should be considered.

During this trip, Keiji Furuya led a delegation to Taiwan for a total of three days. During this trip, in addition to being received by President Tsai Ing-wen and cabinet officials, he also went to Wuzhishan to pay homage to former President Lee Teng-hui. Keiji Furuya also expressed the hope that he will have the opportunity to visit Taiwan in October to participate in Taiwan’s National Day.

Taiwan Legislative President You Xikun said: “In the face of the CCP’s ubiquitous bullying, Taiwan will continue to strengthen its defense capabilities. I also thank democratic countries such as Japan and the United States for strengthening their intimidation and resistance to the CCP.”

The President of the Legislative Assembly, You Xikun, received the Japanese-Chinese delegation on Wednesday. In his speech, he emphasized that the CCP’s recent frequent military threats have seriously affected the security and peace of the Indo-Pacific region, and brought challenges to democratic countries. He said that Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan welcomes the vision of “free and open Indo-Pacific” advocated by the Japanese Diet, and thanks Japan for its commitment to support Taiwan and help maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Chen Beichen/responsible editor: Lin Qing)

