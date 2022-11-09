Home World Fort Lauderdale Airport: Traveler hides gun in raw chicken
World

Fort Lauderdale Airport: Traveler hides gun in raw chicken

by admin
Fort Lauderdale Airport: Traveler hides gun in raw chicken

A traveler hid a gun in a raw chicken, believing that no one would ever discover the weapon that way. He, on the other hand, was stopped at checks by US transportation officials before boarding. It happened at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport in Florida, where the agents identified the man and his “chicken plot”, as they ironically dubbed the story on Instagram.

With Thanksgiving approaching, and the traditional roast turkey ritual, the agents also posted photos of the weapon hidden in the chicken with a joking post: firearm in your festive bird to travel is just a waste of time. It hadn’t even been baked. ‘ Seriously, fortunately the danger was averted.

See also  ◤Afghanistan changes to the sky◢Taliban power women worry about "achievement" becomes "criminal" | China Press China Press

You may also like

Moscow reveals the mystery of the master of...

Epstein case, Virginia Roberts Giuffre withdraws charges against...

US elections, summary of the Midterms for the...

Saudi Arabia, an American arrested who wanted to...

Stability Pact, the EU proposal: from 4 to...

Queen Elizabeth, her Jaguar X-Type up for auction:...

Mexico, 300 at the Nazi rave to commemorate...

France: deafening silence on migrants from Italy. Palazzo...

U.S. midterm election polls continue to update: Voting...

Nba basketball player Griner has been transferred to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy