A traveler hid a gun in a raw chicken, believing that no one would ever discover the weapon that way. He, on the other hand, was stopped at checks by US transportation officials before boarding. It happened at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport in Florida, where the agents identified the man and his “chicken plot”, as they ironically dubbed the story on Instagram.

With Thanksgiving approaching, and the traditional roast turkey ritual, the agents also posted photos of the weapon hidden in the chicken with a joking post: firearm in your festive bird to travel is just a waste of time. It hadn’t even been baked. ‘ Seriously, fortunately the danger was averted.