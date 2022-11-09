The words of the former midfielder about the recent absences of the Frenchman with the shirt of Real.

Mister Carlo Ancelotti he had rejected any “accusation” towards his footballers Real Madrid about a possible lack of commitment with the club to take himself for the World Cup. Yet, in these hours, littlehistorian ex Blancoshe still supported this thesis and in particular he referred to Karim Benzema who would have left his team at the mercy of fate in the matches that precede the tournament in Qatar for “fear of skipping it”.

“I don’t understand. I see Messi playing with PSG and Lewandowski with Barcelona. And almost all the players do it, if possible, risking not being able to go to the World Cup. But it is a risk that you have to take, you cannot leave your team to herself “, the words of little live on tv. I think it’s obvious that no one wants to lose a World Cup, but you (Benzema ed) have to play for your team and also for your opponents. Benzema is not playing because he is thinking about the World Cup. This is the truth”.

Numbers in hand, little he may be right given that the Frenchman after winning the Ballon d’Or remained out of the Real Madrid team for practically all games, except for a half-hour trip. The official motivation is a fatigue, but the suspicion that he is right the ex Blancos there is…

