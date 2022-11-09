The structural analyzes on the bridge that crosses the Stizzon stream along the provincial road number 16, in the locality of Caupo, have started in recent days. Then an important intervention will be carried out: “We take advantage of the financing obtained to consolidate the structure,” announces the mayor Dario Scopel. The works will concern the seismic adaptation of the structure, which however – the first Serenese citizen is keen to specify to reassure the population – has no structural problems.

On the plate there are 130 thousand euros. However, this figure is expected before the increase in prices that has recently hit the entire construction sector, influencing projects and construction sites, so an assessment of this aspect will have to be made. The operation is included in the plan of interventions on the provincial roads.

Veneto Strade, owner of the on-site investigations and of the subsequent construction site, has issued an order to narrow the carriageway, in order, precisely, to carry out the preliminary analyzes in complete safety with a monitoring of the structural components of the bridge.

“The works are part of a list of interventions that Veneto Strade has drawn up and that the Province of Belluno, the competent body for the territory, has approved”, explains the mayor of Seren. “The narrowing of the carriageway is necessary in order to be able to carry out structural checks on the underlying part of the bridge, before being able to proceed with the design”.

Some circulation difficulties must be taken into account. “We are aware that the necessary narrowing of the carriageway may generate some inconvenience for motorists”, comments Mayor Scopel, “but I believe that all this is functional and justified by the final objective”. The intervention had been solicited in recent years by the administration. “The fact that it has now been included in the Veneto Strade priority list can only please us”, continues Dario Scopel.

Who adds: “I would like to reassure citizens that there are no imminent structural dangers, but the financeability of the works requires us to proceed with extraordinary maintenance of the structure, which goes in the direction of seismic adaptation and restoration of the bridge”, specifies the Serenese mayor. «At the end of the works we will be able to count on a viaduct completely in line with the best current standards».