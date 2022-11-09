news-txt”>

Listening and involving mothers and fathers to protect newborns from respiratory syncytial virus, the primary cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in the first months of life.

The fourth edition of # WhySì, of the Sanofi contest and hackathon, will award the best communication campaign on this insidious respiratory virus during the closing event that will be broadcast live on Wednesday 9 November on Ansa.it starting at 4.30 pm.

The respiratory syncytial virus circulates between October and April and is the main cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia, as well as hospitalizations among children in the first year of age. But the knowledge among parents is still very low: as many as 45% of the mothers and fathers interviewed declared, in fact, that they do not know him.

# Why Yes, developed to support the value of prevention and promote authoritative communication, will reward the team capable of devising a campaign based on official sources and scientific evidence but capable of ‘reaching’ parents, to raise awareness of the importance of prevention.

LIVE

The participants in the virtual contest worked together from June to October 2022 and now the interdisciplinary jury of experts will choose the winning team of a training master at Scuola Holden on the role of storytelling. The event, sponsored by the Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health, the Italian Society of Pediatrics and the Italian Society of Neonatology, will also be attended by mothers, bloggers and influencers.