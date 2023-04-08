The dream of many wine lovers was fulfilled by a winery in Italy that created the “Fontana del Vino” from which wine flows.

Izvor: Dora Sarchese Winery

The fountain is located in the Abruzzo region in the town of Caldari di Ortona on the pilgrimage route to San Tomaso, which connects the cities of Rome and Ortona.

By the way, this pilgrimage trail is about 113 kilometers long and offers tourists many historical sights on its way.

The walking tour ends in the Basilica of St. Thomas the Apostle, where the remains of Jesus’ apostle are located, reports RTS.

The fountain was created in 2016 as part of the “Dora Sarchse” winery, and wine is a way of greeting and welcoming tourists. The winery recommends drinking wine in moderation.