Home » Four people are missing in floods in Nova Scotia, Canada
World

Four people are missing in floods in Nova Scotia, Canada

by admin
Four people are missing in floods in Nova Scotia, Canada

Four people are disperse due to the floods in Nova Scotia, a province east of Canada on the Atlantic Ocean where very strong thunderstorms have been going on since Friday. Between 15 and 25 centimeters of water fell in one day, which caused flooding, destroyed roads and flooded buildings. The missing people were aboard two cars that were completely submerged in water: two children were among them. Five other people aboard the two cars managed to save themselves. The prime minister of the province, Tim Houston, said that at the moment there are no other people missing and there are no deaths.

A state of emergency was declared in Nova Scotia on Saturday evening which will remain in force until at least August 5: it will serve to impose travel restrictions on people in the area and to allocate funds and resources to help the population repair the damage. According to Houston, the damage to homes is “rather unimaginable.” The flooding in Nova Scotia is the latest in a string of extreme weather events in recent months in Canada, which this year experienced the worst wildfire season in its history.

See also  EU still not agreeing on energy embargo on Russia - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Amazon coupon: all day deals with guaranteed savings...

“Lost 2 million, at least 15 with the...

GWAR star in the most bizarre Tiny Desk...

The Messthetics (ex Fugazi), four tour dates in...

António Guterres Urges Guatemala to Uphold the Right...

Bombs on Odessa, Orthodox cathedral hit. Service-related Russian...

Serbia beat the Czech Republic at the EP...

Netanyahu operated in the night, under observation after...

Train Derailment in Montana: 11 Cars Derailed, Including...

Palermo, Verre tops Rianudo’s list

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy