Four people are missing in floods in Nova Scotia, Canada

Four people are disperse due to the floods in Nova Scotia, a province east of Canada on the Atlantic Ocean where very strong thunderstorms have been going on since Friday. Between 15 and 25 centimeters of water fell in one day, which caused flooding, destroyed roads and flooded buildings. The missing people were aboard two cars that were completely submerged in water: two children were among them. Five other people aboard the two cars managed to save themselves. The prime minister of the province, Tim Houston, said that at the moment there are no other people missing and there are no deaths.

A state of emergency was declared in Nova Scotia on Saturday evening which will remain in force until at least August 5: it will serve to impose travel restrictions on people in the area and to allocate funds and resources to help the population repair the damage. According to Houston, the damage to homes is “rather unimaginable.” The flooding in Nova Scotia is the latest in a string of extreme weather events in recent months in Canada, which this year experienced the worst wildfire season in its history.

